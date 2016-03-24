March 24 Enzymatica publ AB :

* Bengt Jöndell has been appointed acting CFO

* Johan Wennerholm, Enzymatica's current CFO, has decided to leave company

* Wennerholm will remain with company for next few months to facilitate hand-over to Bengt Jöndell

* Recruitment process for a new CFO has begun

