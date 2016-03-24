March 24 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Suspends trading of Medica Pro Familia as of March 24 due to an announced squeeze-out

* NEUCA MED Sp. z o.o., a unit of Neuca SA, announced the squeeze-out of of the company

* NEUCA MED currently owns 91.79 pct stake in Medica Pro Familia and plans to buy the remaining 8.21 pct stake (199,417 shares) in the company for 6 zlotys ($1.6) per share Source text: bit.ly/1RmUHFd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8219 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)