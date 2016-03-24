March 24 Adesso AG :

* Confirms preliminary figures of 2015 annual financial statements with high sales and earnings growth / proposed dividend increase of 20 pct

* Operating result (EBITDA) is therefore expected to amount to 14.5 million to 17.0 million euros ($16.20 million - $18.99 million) in 2016

* Targets growth of 12 pct to 18 pct to 220 million to 232 million euros in 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1Zva1Tb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)