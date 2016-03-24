PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 Evolva Holding SA :
* Expanding its nootkatone research with CDC to include mosquitoes that transmit Zika and other viruses
* Data show potential for nootkatone to kill and repel mosquitoes that transmit Zika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.