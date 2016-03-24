March 24 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Notifies investors of transfer from a standard listing to a premium listing in UK and to a secondary listing in Ireland

* Transfer expected to take place on April 25

* Follows switching of trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from euro to sterling on 1 March

* positions the Company for future eligibility for admission to the UK Series of the FTSE Indices, which would 'enhance the Company's profile and access to a wider investor base' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)