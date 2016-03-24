PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Notifies investors of transfer from a standard listing to a premium listing in UK and to a secondary listing in Ireland
* Transfer expected to take place on April 25
* Follows switching of trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from euro to sterling on 1 March
* positions the Company for future eligibility for admission to the UK Series of the FTSE Indices, which would 'enhance the Company's profile and access to a wider investor base' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.