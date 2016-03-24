March 24 Novestra AB :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strax through non-cash issue

* Acquisition is proposed to take place via non-cash issue of a total of 80.6 million new shares in Novestra to value of about 583.5 million Swedish crowns ($70.48 million)

* Board proposes Novestra's holding in WeSC to be distributed to company's existing shareholders through dividend in kind

($1 = 8.2786 Swedish crowns)