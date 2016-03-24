March 24 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Says 4 European countries have fully approved protocol of
MIT-ES001-C301 Estelle phase III clinical study
* Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland and Norway authorities give
green light to start phase III clinical studies on their
territories
* In parallel, MIT-ES001-C302 study will be conducted in
United States and in Canada
* Progress of clinical program regarding estetrol-based
contraceptive product candidate is in line with objectives and
remains on schedule
* Mithra set up an international european advisory board
about development of its estetrol-based contraceptive product
candidate
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1LJ0BRT
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)