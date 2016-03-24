March 24 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Says its unit Kapsch TrafficCom Australia Pty Ltd secures new tolling contract for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel

* Contract value is more than 10 million euros ($11.17 million)

* New tolling solution is expected to be operating by early 2017