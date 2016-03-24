March 24 Isa Holdings Ltd

* Johan Du Toit has notified company of his intention to take up permanent residence abroad with effect from 23 March 2016

* FY EPS and HEPS are expected to be between 11.3 cents and 13.1 cents, reflecting an increase of between 26 pct and 46 pct

* Johan, who is currently an executive director and financial director of ISA, will continue to fulfil role of financial director until 31 May 2016