March 24 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Has signed agreement with Muurahaiskarhu Oy

* Its subsidiary Helsinki Foodstock to co-operate with the Siipiravintola restaurant chain

* Helsinki Foodstock will be responsible for supply chain from suppliers to restaurants

* Agreement is estimated not to have significant effect on Kotipizza Group's earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)