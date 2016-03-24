March 24 Starboard Value Lp
* Starboard issues letter to Yahoo shareholders
* Starboard has nominated a slate of nine highly reputable
and extremely qualified directors for election at Yahoo's 2016
annual meeting
* Nominates Bridget Baker, Tor Braham, Brad Buss for
election to Yahoo board
* Also nominates Richard Hill ,Debra Janssen, Jeffrey Smith
for election to Yahoo board
* Also nominates Lance Conn, Dale Fuller, Eddy Hartenstein
for election to Yahoo board
* Given strategic review process underway and 2016 meeting
will not take place until late June, were hopeful could reach
mutual resolution
* Together with affiliates, currently have an ownership
interest in approximately 1.7 pct of the outstanding shares of
Yahoo Inc
* Remain open to continuing discussions with Yahoo
