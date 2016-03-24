March 24 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Bayer to jointly develop novel combination therapy for eye diseases

* Co and Bayer will jointly develop a combination therapy of angiopoietin2 antibody nesvacumab, vascular endothelial growth factor trap aflibercept

* Bayer will have exclusive commercialization rights to combination product outside United States, will share potential profits equally with co

* Within U.S., Regeneron retains exclusive commercialization rights and will retain 100 percent of profits from U.S. sales

* Also eligible to receive up to $80 million in potential payments related to development and regulatory milestones

* Will receive a $50 million upfront payment and will share global development costs for program with Bayer