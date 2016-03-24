March 24 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron and Bayer to jointly develop novel combination
therapy for eye diseases
* Co and Bayer will jointly develop a combination therapy of
angiopoietin2 antibody nesvacumab, vascular endothelial growth
factor trap aflibercept
* Bayer will have exclusive commercialization rights to
combination product outside United States, will share potential
profits equally with co
* Within U.S., Regeneron retains exclusive commercialization
rights and will retain 100 percent of profits from U.S. sales
* Also eligible to receive up to $80 million in potential
payments related to development and regulatory milestones
* Will receive a $50 million upfront payment and will share
global development costs for program with Bayer
