March 24 Empik Media & Fashion SA :

* The price in the tender for Empik's 24.6 pct shares has been increased to 4.35 zlotys from 3.49 zlotys

* Empik's management said on March 22 that the previous tender price did not reflect the company's fair value Source text: bit.ly/1MEnf8P

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)