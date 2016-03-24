UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Socfinaf SA :
* FY income of 6.9 million euro versus 12.6 million euro ($14.1 million) a year ago
* Will not propose a dividend Source text: bit.ly/1o8Vfnu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.