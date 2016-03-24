March 24 Moody's On Pennsylvania

* Pennsylvania's FY 2016 budget is a short reprieve; doesn't solve long-term challenges

* Authorized 2016 budget modestly increases spending without approving any of taxes governor had proposed to improve fiscal balance

* Approved budget casts no light on the government's ability to reach compromise on its long-term fiscal challenges

* Budget passage is credit positive for Pennsylvania's public universities, community colleges, which will benefit from 5% increase in state funding )