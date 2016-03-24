March 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services

* Pennsylvania debt ratings affirmed and off creditwatch after budget impasse ends; outlook negative

* Negative outlook reflects view that lawmakers still face a projected budget gap for fiscal 2017

* In the immediate term, passage of budget gives lawmakers starting point to address projected fiscal 2017 budget gap Source text (bit.ly/1RBRuVw)