DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
This Diary is filed daily.
March 24 Fitch Ratings
* U.S. financial bonds see moderating issuance and ratings trend in 2016
* Total outstanding U.S. financial debt continued to increase in 2015 with new issuance outpacing maturities in sector
* Upgrades continued to modestly outpace downgrades in 2015
* Eight U.S. banks deemed globally significant represented 44% of outstanding debt at year-end 2015 Source text (bit.ly/1UOwqu1) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: