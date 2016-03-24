March 24 Fitch Ratings

* U.S. financial bonds see moderating issuance and ratings trend in 2016

* Total outstanding U.S. financial debt continued to increase in 2015 with new issuance outpacing maturities in sector

* Upgrades continued to modestly outpace downgrades in 2015

* Eight U.S. banks deemed globally significant represented 44% of outstanding debt at year-end 2015 Source text (bit.ly/1UOwqu1) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )