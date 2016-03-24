DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 24 S&P:
* New Jersey Fund For Support Of Free Public Schools Program rating outlook revised to negative on state outlook revision
* Affirmed its 'A' rating on New Jersey's fund for support of free public schools program Source text (bit.ly/1UOLTKz)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: