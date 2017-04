March 24 Nikkei:

* Keisei Electric Railway, Royal Holdings to set up JV in March 2017 to operate business hotels under brand name Keisei Richmond Hotel - Nikkei

* The new company will be capitalized at 100 million yen; Keisei will own 51% stake, with Royal taking remaining 49% - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1MF3HkE