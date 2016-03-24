BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
March 24 (Reuters) -
* Microsoft Has Made No Commitments So Far To Any Investors Regarding Yahoo And Any Discussions Now Are Exploratory -Recode
* Microsoft had no interest in making a more significant bid, but others do-Recode Source :(on.recode.net/1VLclWb) )
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'