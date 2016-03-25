UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :
* Directors decided to approve a proposal to acquire the shares of sail international ltd
* Have resolved to recommend to the shareholders of sail to approve this proposed takeover
* Board determined that share exchange ratio shall be 4 new ordinary shares of sail for every one share of sil Source text (bit.ly/1RD8GtU) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources