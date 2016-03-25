March 25 Polish Services Group SA :

* Says signs agreements to sell 100 pct stakes in four units, TelePL Sp. z o.o., TeleTTR Sp. z o.o., Tele-Equipment Sp. z o.o. (Tele-EQ) and TeleDID Sp. z o.o. to Perpedium Services Limited

* The price for each unit has been set at 6 times of their EBITDA as at Dec. 31, 2016