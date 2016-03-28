BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
March 28 Southcross Holdings Lp Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
* Court documents
* Southcross holdings lp lists $1 billion to $10 billion in assets in bankruptcy petition
* Southcross holdings lp lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities in bankruptcy petition Source text (1.usa.gov/1MuNgwA) Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.