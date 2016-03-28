Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 28 Morton Group:
* Rostelecom through Bashinformsvyaz signs 633 million rouble ($9.33 million) deal to acquire telecommunication assets of Morton Group
* Rostelecom's board of directors on March 24 approved acquisition of 100 pct stakes in Morton Telekom LLC, Morton Telekom-Zapad LLC and NTK LLC by its unit Bashinformsvyaz
* The price for Morton Telekom LLC has been set at 514 million roubles, for Morton Telekom-Zapad LLC at 27.5 million roubles and for NTK LLC at 91.5 million roubles Source text - bit.ly/1UWAKYi , bit.ly/1WSzcxw Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order