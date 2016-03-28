March 28 Motorola Solutions Inc

* Says ceo gregory brown's fy 2015 total compensation $13.3 million versus $8.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo gino a. Bonanotte's fy 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2.4 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WSMZ7c Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)