UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Says ceo gregory brown's fy 2015 total compensation $13.3 million versus $8.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says cfo gino a. Bonanotte's fy 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2.4 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WSMZ7c Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange