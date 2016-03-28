UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Says ceo r.m. Lance's fy 2015 total compensation $21.3 million versus $27.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says cfo j.w. Sheets' fy 2015 total compensation $7.1 million versus $8.4 million in fy 2014
* Evp, exploration & production m.j. Fox's fy 2015 total compensation $8.7 million versus $9.3 million in fy 2014
* Evp, technology & projects a.j. Hirshberg's fy 2015 total compensation $8.7 million versus $11.7 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1VQ21fA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange