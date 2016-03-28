March 28 Pandora Media Inc :

* Pandora founder Tim Westergren takes helm as chief executive officer

* Mike Herring named president and chief financial officer

* Chief product officer Chris Phillips takes on end-to-end product development and delivery

* Reaffirms 2016 full year targets

* Expects to come in at high end range of revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for quarter