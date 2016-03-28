UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Pandora Media Inc :
* Pandora founder Tim Westergren takes helm as chief executive officer
* Mike Herring named president and chief financial officer
* Chief product officer Chris Phillips takes on end-to-end product development and delivery
* Reaffirms 2016 full year targets
* Expects to come in at high end range of revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for quarter
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange