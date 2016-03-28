UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc -
* Ceo owen kratz's fy 2015 total compensation $4.2 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TenG0x Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange