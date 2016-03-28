UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 PetroFrontier Corp :
* Earl Scott is no longer employed by PetroFrontier as President and CEO
* Robert Iverach, Chairman of board, has agreed to act as President and Chief Executive Officer of corporation on an interim basis
* Earl Scott has resigned as a Director of corporation and its two Australian subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange