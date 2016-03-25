BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
March 25 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :
* Foresees strong growth during next 3 years
* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent 500 million euros in logistics real estate
* To provide a gross dividend of a minimum of 1.40 euros per share for financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018
* Wants to expand its real estate portfolio to approximately 800 million euros during the next 3 years
* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent about 300 million euros in offices by the end of 2018
* Provides for a reshuffling of its board of directors, with Jean-Pierre Blumberg as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema