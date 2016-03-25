Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
March 25 Nanotel SA :
* Says on March 24 court has decided to open rehabilitation proceedings for the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.