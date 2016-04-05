April 5 Rainmaker Resources Ltd

* Rainmaker terminates letter of intent

* Rainmaker resources ltd says terminated letter of intent to acquire fantech software inc

* Rainmaker resources ltd says pursuing other acquisition opportunities and remains open to negotiations with other companies

* Rainmaker resources ltd says no funds were advanced by rainmaker to fantech.