April 6 (Reuters) -
* Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, where Norwegian
Air is top owner, says has successfully completed
private placement with support of existing investors, raising
NOK 300 million ($36 mln) in gross proceeds through subscription
at nok 50 per share
* Norwegian Finans holding asa says placement was
significantly oversubscribed
* Following issuance of the New Shares the issued and
outstanding share capital of the Company will be 179,194,708
shares
* Norwegian Air Shuttle AS was allocated 1,200,000
new Shares. After the transaction, Norwegian Air Shuttle AS owns
35,838,941 shares in the Company, retains 20 pct after share
issue
* Board will propose to the AGM to carry out a subsequent
repair offering in the company with gross proceeds of up
to NOK 40 million directed towards shareholders in the
Company as of 5 April 2016
* The subscription price in such Subsequent Offering will
be NOK 50 per share, being the same as the Subscription Price
in the Private Placement
* The Board has decided to aim for a listing of the
Company on the Oslo Stock Exchange in relation to the planned
Subsequent Offering during Q2 2016
* Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS acted as
managers in the Private Placement
Source text for Eikon: here
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)