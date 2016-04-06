April 6 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, where Norwegian Air is top owner, says has successfully completed private placement with support of existing investors, raising NOK 300 million ($36 mln) in gross proceeds through subscription at nok 50 per share

* Norwegian Finans holding asa says placement was significantly oversubscribed

* Following issuance of the New Shares the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company will be 179,194,708 shares

* Norwegian Air Shuttle AS was allocated 1,200,000 new Shares. After the transaction, Norwegian Air Shuttle AS owns 35,838,941 shares in the Company, retains 20 pct after share issue

* Board will propose to the AGM to carry out a subsequent repair offering in the company with gross proceeds of up to NOK 40 million directed towards shareholders in the Company as of 5 April 2016

* The subscription price in such Subsequent Offering will be NOK 50 per share, being the same as the Subscription Price in the Private Placement

* The Board has decided to aim for a listing of the Company on the Oslo Stock Exchange in relation to the planned Subsequent Offering during Q2 2016

* Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS acted as managers in the Private Placement Source text for Eikon: here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)