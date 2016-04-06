Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :
* Through its unit BILOT acquires 49% stake of Eurobet in Bulgaria
* The purchase which is subject to the approvals of regulators to be completed by June Source text: bit.ly/1oAZx7i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order