April 6 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Sellers have entered into agreements with Samara Capital Partners Fund II Limited for disposal of their entire shareholding in Adcock Healthcare, for Indian rupees 1,510 million (ZAR 336 million)

* Proceeds of disposal will be settled in cash by Samara

* Indian pharmaceutical marketing and selling business does not meet company's current investment criteria and as a result company has decided to exit this business.