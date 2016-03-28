March 28 Rostelecom :

* Says signs 217 million rouble ($3.20 million) three-year deal for provision of telecommunications services for all regional offices of Bashneft-Retail, unit of Bashneft

* Under the contract Rostelecom will provide Internet access to 610 filling stations, as well as organize IP VPN to unite into a single corporate network 97 outlets - dispatching offices, technological points and key filling stations of Bashneft-Retail Source text - bit.ly/1qaPBTq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)