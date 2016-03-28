UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Apache Corp
* CEO John J. Christmann IV total compensation of $15.1 million in 2015 versus $5.4 million in 2014
* Apache Corp says CFO Stephen Riney's 2015 total compensation was $6.2 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RKoZVD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange