March 28 Mondelez International -

* Mondelez international inc says ceo irene rosenfeld's 2015 total compensation was $19.7 million versus $21 million in 2014

* Cfo brian gladden's fy 2015 total compensation $7.2 million versus $6.1 million in fy 2014