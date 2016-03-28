UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Eastmain Resources Inc :
* Received a notice of nomination for directors from Columbus Gold Corp
* Following receipt of notice, members of Eastmain's board contacted Columbus Gold in an attempt to open dialogue
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange