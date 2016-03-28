UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Blue Earth Inc
* On March 24, Bankruptcy Court approved interim order authorizing co to obtain $1 million of interim dip financing
* Court scheduled final hearing for April 18 to authorize, among other things, borrowings of up to $3 million on dip credit facility Source text (1.usa.gov/1RKqvqX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange