UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Canyon Capital Advisors LLC
* Sent a letter to board of directors of Ambac
* Believes concerns reinforce those it previously expressed in seeking to review Ambac's books, records relating to CEO Tavakoli's compensation, appointment Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange