March 28 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Says CFO Robin L. Washington FY 2015 total compensation $5.6 million versus $6.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CEO John C. Martin 2015 total compensation $18.8 million versus $19 million in 2014

* Says COO John F. Milligan FY 2015 total compensation $8.3 million versus $8.3 million last year