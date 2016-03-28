UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Says CFO Robin L. Washington FY 2015 total compensation $5.6 million versus $6.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CEO John C. Martin 2015 total compensation $18.8 million versus $19 million in 2014
* Says COO John F. Milligan FY 2015 total compensation $8.3 million versus $8.3 million last year Source text (1.usa.gov/1XYK9xU) Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange