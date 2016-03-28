BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Itochu, with aozora bank and 5 smaller regional lenders, will give financial support to japanese enterprises located in outlying areas - nikkei
* Itochu will end up with a roughly 50 percent stake in the venture, while Aozora will own about 20 percent - Nikkei
* GL Connect, Itochu's fully owned corporate finance subsidiary based in Tokyo, will undertake the project - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1RLovyD) Further company coverage:
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.