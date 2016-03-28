March 28 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says CEO Raul R. Rodriguez FY 2015 total compensation $2.1 million versus $1.3 million - SEC filing

* Says CFO Ryan D. Maynard FY 2015 total compensation $1.1 million versus $1.1 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1URMgFm Further company coverage: