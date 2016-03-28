UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Howard Hughes Corp :
* Says CFO Andrew Richardson FY 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CEO David R. Weinreb's total compensation for FY 2015 was $4.8 million versus $6 million in FY 2014
* President Grant Herlitz's total compensation for FY 2015 was $5.5 million Source text 1.usa.gov/22Iy3iU Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange