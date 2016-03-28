March 28 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Says CEO James A. Squires FY 2015 total compensation $8 million versus $5.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Marta R. Stewart FY 2015 total compensation $3.4 million versus $3.8 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1Tf6qYS Further company coverage: