UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 AGCO Corp :
* CEO Martin H. Richenhagen's total compensation for FY 2015 was $11.7 million versus $10.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1PBKmB4 Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange