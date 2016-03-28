UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Liquidity Services Inc :
* Says terminated financing and security agreement dated April 30, 2010, as amended, between co and Bank Of America, N.A
* Does not expect termination of facility to have a material effect on its liquidity or financial position
* Says facility was scheduled to terminate on May 31, 2018 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/22VtK0D) Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange