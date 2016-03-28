UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Mesosphere Inc:
* Says it has sold $73.6 million in equity financing
* Mesosphere Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $85.8 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1pVMQWh
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.