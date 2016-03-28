UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 (Reuters) -
* S&P Dow Jones indices says Foot Locker inc set to join the S&P 500
* S&P Dow Jones indices says Foot Locker inc will replace Cameron International Corp on the s&p 500 Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange